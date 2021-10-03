Advertisement

Soggy Sunday to end the weekend with more on the way Monday

By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers will start to die off for the overnight hours, leaving us with cloud cover and lows dropping into the upper 60′s. Rain chances return for Sunday, starting in the morning hours. Off and on showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Sunday as we climb into the lower 80′s. We dry back out for overnight into Monday with lows bottoming out in the mid 60′s.

Rain chances linger through Monday as a cold front pushes its way through the area, dropping temperatures slightly. Highs Monday will be in the lower 80′s with overnight lows into Tuesday dropping into the mid 60′s. Lingering showers will be with us through Thursday as an upper level closed low sits on top of us. Not everyone will get rain, but all of us will get the cloudy skies. Highs through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70′s. Temperatures rebound into the low 80′s for the weekend with lows in the mid 60′s.

