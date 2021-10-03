Advertisement

Southern Miss falls short against Rice 24-19

Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama
Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles fell short in their comeback against the Rice Owls and are now 1-4 in the 2021 season.

Golden Eagles quarterback Jake Lange struggled as he passed for one touchdown but had three interceptions on the road. Jason Brownlee was a bright spot for Southern Miss as he had eight receptions for 127 yards.

Late in the game, Southern Miss had back to back scoring drives that brought it to a one score game, but an interception in their final drive sealed the Golden Eagles fate in Houston.

Early in the first quarter, starting QB Ty Keyes left the game due to an ankle injury and Lange went in for the rest of the game.

The Owls carved up Southern Miss’ secondary as Jake Constantine completed 16 of his 22 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Constantine divided the wealth among his receivers and Jake Bailey led the way with 5 catches for 83 yards.

The Golden Eagles are now on a three game losing streak and look to turn their bad luck around at home against UTEP.

