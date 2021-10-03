Advertisement

Trevon Diggs makes history in Dallas’ 36-28 victory

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7), Nahshon Wright (25) and others celebrate Diggs...
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7), Nahshon Wright (25) and others celebrate Diggs intercepting a Carolina Panthers' Sam Darnold pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Associated Press)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TX. (WTOK) - Trevon Diggs had two interceptions against the Panthers, which put him at five interceptions for the season in the Cowboys 36-28 win against Carolina.

Diggs’ two interceptions put him in the history books as he became only the second player in Dallas Cowboys history to record an interception in each of the first four games of the season since the NFL merger. He’s also the 17th player since the merger to have an interception in each of the first four games. The other Cowboy to achieve this was Chuck Howley, who got five interceptions in four games back in 1968.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and since then, he had brought a spark to the Cowboys defense.

Dak Prescott also had a nice showing as he completed 14 of his 22 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. Offensively, the Cowboys relied on the run game and Ezekiel Elliott came to play with 20 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown.

The Dallas Cowboys are now 3-1 on the season and are still in first place of the NFC East. Dallas will look to keep their win streak going as they are back at home on October 10th and they will clash with division rival New York Giants.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen City deals held its grand opening Friday but hundreds of people are still walking through...
New Meridian business draws in hundreds of people with daily sales
32-year-old Dorthea Crowe was arrested for Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting her husband
ATV crash graphic
1 killed in single ATV wreck
Bullet tears through car.
Child almost gets shot at apartment complex
The search continues for Montrell Taylor, a person of interest in the death of Denisha Knight,...
Death investigation continues, person of interest sought

Latest News

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown in overtime to defeat...
Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Saints, 27-21 in OT
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws against LSU in the first half during an NCAA football...
Auburn wins battle of the Tigers against LSU 24-19
Alabama Defeats Ole Miss
Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama
Southern Miss falls short against Rice 24-19