Trevon Diggs makes history in Dallas’ 36-28 victory

DALLAS, TX. (WTOK) - Trevon Diggs had two interceptions against the Panthers, which put him at five interceptions for the season in the Cowboys 36-28 win against Carolina.

Diggs’ two interceptions put him in the history books as he became only the second player in Dallas Cowboys history to record an interception in each of the first four games of the season since the NFL merger. He’s also the 17th player since the merger to have an interception in each of the first four games. The other Cowboy to achieve this was Chuck Howley, who got five interceptions in four games back in 1968.

@TrevonDiggs you is that dude!!!!! — Michael Gallup (@michael13gallup) October 3, 2021

The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and since then, he had brought a spark to the Cowboys defense.

Dak Prescott also had a nice showing as he completed 14 of his 22 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. Offensively, the Cowboys relied on the run game and Ezekiel Elliott came to play with 20 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns in the third quarter of today's game, becoming just the second Cowboy to record three-or-more passing touchdowns in a single quarter since Tony Romo threw for three scores in the third quarter against St. Louis (9/30/07). — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 3, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are now 3-1 on the season and are still in first place of the NFC East. Dallas will look to keep their win streak going as they are back at home on October 10th and they will clash with division rival New York Giants.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.