UWA beats West Georgia 38-20 and improve to 5-0

CARROLLTON, GA. (WTOK) - The #15 ranked West Alabama beat #9 West Georgia 38-20 on the road to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Tigers have been on a roll during this season as just two weeks ago, they put 80 points on the board and just last week, they won a nail biter on the road against Mississippi College.

Jack McDaniels completed 25 of his 34 pass attempts for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Tyriq Martin was the offensive powerhouse for the Tigers as he had 10 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown. Martin averaged almost 17 yards per catch.

This was also a historic day for the Tigers as this was win number 50 for head coach Brett Gilliland. This is his 7th year as the UWA head coach and he is also the most winningest coach in program history.

Tonight’s win marks Coach G’s 50th career win as a Head Coach! Congrats G🔥 pic.twitter.com/yAkBbpBt5A — West Alabama FB (@uwa_football) October 3, 2021

West Alabama is now 5-0 on the season and look to remain undefeated as they have one more road game against Shorter on October 9th before returning home on the 16th to play Valdosta State.

