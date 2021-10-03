Advertisement

UWA beats West Georgia 38-20 and improve to 5-0

Jack McDaniels sneaks into endzone and celebrates with teammates as Tigers go up 21-0.
Jack McDaniels sneaks into endzone and celebrates with teammates as Tigers go up 21-0.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, GA. (WTOK) - The #15 ranked West Alabama beat #9 West Georgia 38-20 on the road to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Tigers have been on a roll during this season as just two weeks ago, they put 80 points on the board and just last week, they won a nail biter on the road against Mississippi College.

Jack McDaniels completed 25 of his 34 pass attempts for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Tyriq Martin was the offensive powerhouse for the Tigers as he had 10 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown. Martin averaged almost 17 yards per catch.

This was also a historic day for the Tigers as this was win number 50 for head coach Brett Gilliland. This is his 7th year as the UWA head coach and he is also the most winningest coach in program history.

West Alabama is now 5-0 on the season and look to remain undefeated as they have one more road game against Shorter on October 9th before returning home on the 16th to play Valdosta State.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in...
Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress
The search continues for Montrell Taylor, a person of interest in the death of Denisha Knight,...
Death investigation continues, person of interest sought
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

Latest News

Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama
Southern Miss falls short against Rice 24-19
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the...
Rogers leads Mississippi State to 26-22 win over No. 15 A&M
It was homecoming weekend for the Devils and it was a happy homecoming with their first win of...
Mississippi Valley State stuns NC Central with late TD
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Bama beats Ole Miss 42-21 to remain undefeated