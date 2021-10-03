Woman arrested for allegedly shooting her husband

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman for Domestic Violence.

Kemper County Deputies responded to a domestic call between a husband and wife around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Rosie Coast Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After an initial investigation, law enforcement determined that the wife had shot her husband.

32-year-old Dorthea Crowe was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence.

The husband was airlifted to the University Hospital in Jackson.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.