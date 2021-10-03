Advertisement

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting her husband

32-year-old Dorthea Crowe was arrested for Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman for Domestic Violence.

Kemper County Deputies responded to a domestic call between a husband and wife around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Rosie Coast Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After an initial investigation, law enforcement determined that the wife had shot her husband.

The husband was airlifted to the University Hospital in Jackson.

The investigation is still ongoing.

