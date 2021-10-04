Advertisement

Canada-US bridge closed after possible explosives found

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found inside a vehicle during an inspection.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge.

Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen City deals held its grand opening Friday but hundreds of people are still walking through...
New Meridian business draws in hundreds of people with daily sales
32-year-old Dorthea Crowe was arrested for Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting her husband
Bullet tears through car.
Child almost gets shot at apartment complex
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

Latest News

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets
FILE - Students are greeted by faculty as they arrive at PS811 in New York, Monday, Sept. 13,...
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation