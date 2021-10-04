Advertisement

Aquamation offers alternative to traditional cremation

By Kassie Simmons and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – When a loved one dies, aquamation is an alternative method to traditional burials or cremations that is rising in popularity.

Aquamation uses the same natural process of how a body would break down if it were buried, but what would take decades underground happens in less than a day in an aquamation facility.

“When you think about it, we’re born through water. Our bodies are made up of 65 percent water,” Tranquility Cremation by Aquamation owner Eric Bester told WECT. “Aquamation makes sense as far as going out through water.”

Bester explained that cremains are more granular whereas aquamains are smoother, like flour.

The process uses 95 percent water and five percent alkali, not acid, to dissolve the body. The amount of alkali used is determined by the person’s weight.

“It’s like a gentle whirlpool bath,” Bester said. “The gentle circulation of the water over our body is what does the work.”

Bester says 20 percent more of the person’s remains are returned using this process than if they were to go through cremation.

Since aquamation is a zero-emission process with the water byproduct sent to the water treatment plant, Bester said this process is cleaner for the environment than having someone embalmed or cremated.

“Far more sterile than if we were at a funeral home and embalming an individual,” Bester said.

Aquamation is a slower process than cremation, but the outcome for families is nearly the same: a sense of closure after saying goodbye and an urn of ashes to take home.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen City deals held its grand opening Friday but hundreds of people are still walking through...
New Meridian business draws in hundreds of people with daily sales
32-year-old Dorthea Crowe was arrested for Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting her husband
Bullet tears through car.
Child almost gets shot at apartment complex
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
State gas tax goes into effect this weekend
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

Latest News

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Several law enforcement agencies were in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, due to a very...
At least one Tucson Police officer shot at Amtrak station in downtown Tucson
President Joe Biden said part of the reason the debt limit needs to be raised was to address $8...
Biden: 'Reckless' Trump policies contributed to debt
President Joe Biden criticized Republican lawmakers for not voting to raise debt limit: "It's...
Biden to GOP: 'Get out of the way' on debt ceiling
FILE - Several TikTok challenges have school districts across the country on high alert.
‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge has school districts on alert