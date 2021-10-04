Advertisement

Bonita Lakes Park recognized as one of the best in Mississippi

Bonita wins major award
Bonita wins major award
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian’s Bonita Lakes Park has received a prestigious award as it’s been recognized as a top travel destination by a well know publication in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi Magazine is out with it’s 2021 Best of Travel Awards and Bonita Lakes Park has been recognized as the best in City Park and Playground and the best in free adventure.

“It’s a beautiful park,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith. “People just don’t realize just how beautiful it is for this community and to win this award is just fantastic. Having an award to be one of the best places to go in a park in Meridian Mississippi, that’s fantastic.”

“You know it’s just a great place that we have here in the City of Meridian and Lauderdale County that we have an opportunity to enjoy,” said Craig Hitt, Meridian’s Community Development Director. “It’s one of the largest municipal parks in the Southeast for sure.”

Bonita Lakes Park covers up roughly 3000 acres which features plenty of fishing opportunities as well as 30 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails which are all GPS and mapped. It also plays host to a variety of other events throughout the year.

“It’s a card that pulls people into our community all the time during the summer, the fall and sometimes maybe even during the winter,” added Mayor Smith.

The city is also looking at the park for even more activities to draw more locals and out of town tourists.

“We’re looking at the possibility in the future of doing a drive through Christmas show out here with lights and activities,” said Hitt. “Some things that are being done in other regions.”

Swimming is not allowed at Bonita Lake but water enthusiasts are allowed to bring their own paddle boats, kayaks or canoes.

