Kemper County woman shoots husband during argument

Dorthea Crowe
Dorthea Crowe(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Kemper County deputies say a violent shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance on Saturday .

Deputies say, 32 year old, Dorthea Crowe shot her husband multiple times after attacking him at his parent’s house on Rosie Coast rd.

She was then arrested without incident. The husband was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson and is expected to fully recover.

“They came in there was a big argument, as a matter of fact, her mother brought her up here to find him. The mother didn’t know at the time that her daughter had a gun or what her intentions were. They got into a big argument and the mother told them they need to stop doing this and if not she was going to call the police. They kept arguing so when the mother left the room to call the police that’s when she started hearing gunshots,” said Kemper Country Sheriff, James Moore.

Crowe is being charged with aggravated assault with domestic violence, as well as, felon in possession of a firearm. Her bond is set at $75,000.

