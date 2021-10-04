Mable Virginia Guarr

October 14, 1926 ~ October 2, 2021 (age 94)

Mable Virginia (nee Shelton) Guarr, 94 years old, of Daphne, AL, passed away October 2, 2021.

Mable, born in Oceola, AR, spent most of her adult life in Meridian, MS, where she worked for both Bell South and AT&T. After retirement from AT&T, she worked at Rush Memorial Hospital in several capacities. More recently she resided in the Memory Care Facility at Brinnity in Daphne, AL.

Mable is survived by three children: Brenda J. Little, Diamondhead, MS; Bartes A. Guarr, Water Valley, MS and V. Yvette Austin, Daphne, AL. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and her adopted Brinnity family of nurses and caregivers. Mable loved her big extended family and was the force behind the planning for regular family reunions with cousins and “grand cousins” from eight states. Her most prized possessions were her family photographs collected in albums, pinned to wires looping her walls and displayed on every flat surface around her.

Throughout her life, Mable loved to travel, especially bus trips with her church family. She was a consummate baker who started baking her famous fruitcakes in October so that her loved ones could have cakes before Christmas. Mable also had a passion for all forms of yard work. Any visit to or from her meant some weeding, raking and snipping. She shared seeds and cuttings but kept unshared secrets for growing spectacular blooms.

A visitation will be held at Stephens Funeral Home, 2800 Old North Hills Street, Meridian 39305, Wednesday 6 October at 1:00 with interment to follow at 2:30 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7774 MS-39. In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to MD Anderson Breast Cancer Research at https://gifts.mdanderson.org.

