Funeral services for Magdalene “Maggie” Jenkins Morgan, 89, of Butler will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Butler First Assembly of God with Rev. Phyllis Fulcher and Rev. Polly Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Morgan passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Choctaw Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 23, 1932, to Hugh B. Jenkins and Emma Izetta Kelly Jenkins. She was a retired seamstress.

Survivors include her children, Linda Ruth Morgan Roberts (Larry); and Bruce Clifford Morgan (Rhonda); like a daughter-in-law; Marion Morgan; grandchildren, Bobby Roberts (Samantha), Andrew Morgan (Brandi), Danny Roberts (Renee), Amanda Morgan Oregon (Miguel), and Michael Morgan (Theresa); great grandchildren, Kade Roberts, Logan Morgan, Hunter Roberts, Colton Morgan, Khloe Roberts, Carmen Oregon, Clara Oregon, Cecilia Oregon, Maxwell Roberts, Luke Morgan, and Celina Oregon; brother, Paul Jenkins (Jo); and sister, Dollie McClenahan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Izetta Jenkins; husband, Clifford Maxwell Morgan; Thomas Earl Morgan, who was reared like a son by Clifford and Maggie; brothers, Lewis, Clarence, Samuel, and Raymond Jenkins; sisters, Lottie Wimberly, Dotti Terrell, Elnora Boykin, Frances Mauldin, and Ruthie Jenkins.

Pallbearers: Bobby Roberts, Andrew Morgan, Danny Roberts, Kade Roberts, Roy Coody, and Cecil Kearley. Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Morgan, Hunter Roberts, Logan Morgan, Colton Morgan, Maxwell Roberts, Luke Morgan, Amanda Morgan Oregon, Carmen Oregon, Clara Oregon, Cecilia Oregon, Celina Oregon, and Khloe Roberts.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Butler First Assembly of God for Missions towards Fire Bibles at 1701 East Pushmataha Street, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.