Advertisement

Mary Katherine Anderson Coates

Mary Katherine Anderson Coates
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

January 27, 1947 ~ October 2, 2021 (age 74)

Graveside services for Mrs. Mary K. Coates will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens cemetery. Dr. Marcus Finch will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 12 to 1:30 pm, at Stephens Funeral Home.  Mrs. Coates, 74, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Coates enjoyed playing the piano and organ and singing in her church choir. She was a devout Christian and she loved listening to and singing Gospel music.

She is survived by her three daughters Karen Anderson, Cynthia Anderson, and Angela Deen; grandchildren Tavia Harbison, Jessica Manis, Melissa Edmondson, and Jennifer Moyer; great grandchildren Bryson Manis, Kinslee Manis, Anniston Manis and Matthias Moyer along with her sister Eloise Fleming.

She was preceded in death by her parents Doris Dubose and John Hurst; two husbands’ James Earl Anderson and Earl Coates; a brother Richard Hurst and a sister Lanell Jones.

Friends and family may view the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.

Stephens Funeral Home

Most Read

Queen City deals held its grand opening Friday but hundreds of people are still walking through...
New Meridian business draws in hundreds of people with daily sales
32-year-old Dorthea Crowe was arrested for Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting her husband
Bullet tears through car.
Child almost gets shot at apartment complex
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

Latest News

Ms. Datrice Hopson
Mable Virginia Guarr
Ms. Lisa Goodwin
Mrs. Callie Sims