Mary Katherine Anderson Coates

January 27, 1947 ~ October 2, 2021 (age 74)

Graveside services for Mrs. Mary K. Coates will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens cemetery. Dr. Marcus Finch will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 12 to 1:30 pm, at Stephens Funeral Home. Mrs. Coates, 74, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Coates enjoyed playing the piano and organ and singing in her church choir. She was a devout Christian and she loved listening to and singing Gospel music.

She is survived by her three daughters Karen Anderson, Cynthia Anderson, and Angela Deen; grandchildren Tavia Harbison, Jessica Manis, Melissa Edmondson, and Jennifer Moyer; great grandchildren Bryson Manis, Kinslee Manis, Anniston Manis and Matthias Moyer along with her sister Eloise Fleming.

She was preceded in death by her parents Doris Dubose and John Hurst; two husbands’ James Earl Anderson and Earl Coates; a brother Richard Hurst and a sister Lanell Jones.

Friends and family may view the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.