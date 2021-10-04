MolinaCares Accord donates to Mississippi Children’s Museum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian got a welcome gift earlier today.

MolinaCares Accord presented the museum a check for fifty thousand dollars Monday afternoon. Funds from the check will help support the museums “Happy Healthy Families Program” and the “Healthy Heroes X-ray Exhibit.” Both the museum and MolinaCares Accord hope this makes a difference in the community.

“We believe that for healthy adults, you have to start as children. What better place than this facility to learn about health and good habits, so we were just so grateful to be a part of this wonderful, wonderful place. We think it will be a treasure for years to come, we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Laurie Williams, Director of Growth and Membership at MolinaCare Accord.

The new exhibits are available for kids to enjoy starting today. For a complete list of operating hours at the museum, please visit their website: https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/

