Graveside service for Larry G. Clark will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Larry Glenn Clark, age 71, of Meridian passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his home.

He was a life-long member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church and an avid Ham Radio operator. Larry was passionate about keeping his neighbors updated with news, weather, and alerts in his community. He loved helping his family, friends, and others and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his aunts, Barbara Clark and Charlotte Rodgers; cousins, Carla Dorman and Kyle Rutledge; numerous cousins, family and friends; special friends, Brenda Renfrow, Sheila Hutchinson, and Fred Gray.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Mac Clark; brother, Jerry Dane Clark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Music Ministry.

