By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Committal Services for Ms. Datrice Hopson will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Gibbs Cemetery, Cuba, AL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Hopson, 66 of Toledo, OH who died Monday, September 20, 2021 in Ohio. Services were held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place in Toledo, OH. A visitation was held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place in Toledo, OH.

