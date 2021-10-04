Committal Services for Ms. Datrice Hopson will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Gibbs Cemetery, Cuba, AL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Hopson, 66 of Toledo, OH who died Monday, September 20, 2021 in Ohio. Services were held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place in Toledo, OH. A visitation was held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place in Toledo, OH.

