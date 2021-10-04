Advertisement

NOLAxNOLA to feature more than 170 acts across 20 music venues to fill vacuum of canceled Jazz Fest

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hoping to fill the void left by the cancelation of the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, nearly two dozen city music venues have partnered on a new branded series to give audiences, nightclubs and local musicians a 10-day boost this month.

NOLAxNOLA will feature more than 170 live performances from Oct. 7-17, at venues that will follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Anyone entering the venues must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Participating venues include:

  • Buffa’s Bar
  • Café Istanbul
  • Café Negril
  • Carnaval Lounge
  • Civic Theatre
  • d.b.a.
  • Gasa Gasa
  • Hi-Ho Lounge
  • Howlin’ Wolf
  • Joy Theater
  • Mid City Lanes Rock ‘n’ Bowl
  • NOLA Brewing Company
  • Preservation Hall
  • Republic NOLA
  • Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
  • The Broadside
  • The Maison
  • The Metropolitan
  • The Starlight
  • Three Keys
  • Tipitina’s
  • Voodoo Two Lounge
  • Zony Mash Beer Project

For more information, performance schedules and to purchase tickets, visit here.

