NOLAxNOLA to feature more than 170 acts across 20 music venues to fill vacuum of canceled Jazz Fest
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hoping to fill the void left by the cancelation of the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, nearly two dozen city music venues have partnered on a new branded series to give audiences, nightclubs and local musicians a 10-day boost this month.
NOLAxNOLA will feature more than 170 live performances from Oct. 7-17, at venues that will follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Anyone entering the venues must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.
Participating venues include:
- Buffa’s Bar
- Café Istanbul
- Café Negril
- Carnaval Lounge
- Civic Theatre
- d.b.a.
- Gasa Gasa
- Hi-Ho Lounge
- Howlin’ Wolf
- Joy Theater
- Mid City Lanes Rock ‘n’ Bowl
- NOLA Brewing Company
- Preservation Hall
- Republic NOLA
- Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
- The Broadside
- The Maison
- The Metropolitan
- The Starlight
- Three Keys
- Tipitina’s
- Voodoo Two Lounge
- Zony Mash Beer Project
For more information, performance schedules and to purchase tickets, visit here.
