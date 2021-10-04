Advertisement

On-and-off rain likely through Tuesday

More rain will fall on Tuesday, and it can fall heavily at times.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain and thunder are likely to return tonight and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday before drier weather arrives on Thursday and Friday.

Rain will increase across our area tonight between 6 PM and 10 PM. It will fade from west to east between 1 AM and 4 AM. Rain can fall heavily at times, and localized flash flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts through the night will generally be less than a third of an inch. Heavier areas of rain, however, can bring between one and two inches of rain.

After a break on Tuesday morning, rain will increase again starting between about 10 AM and noon. On-and-off rain is likely throughout Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Rain can fall heavily at times. Between tonight and Tuesday, some areas can get nearly three inches of rain.

Occasional rain will fall through Wednesday as an upper level low pressure circulation spins on top of us. As the upper level low pulls away from us on Thursday, drier air will flow into our area from the northwest. That drier air will cut off the rain and bring back the sun so that we end the week on a sunny, cool note.

Temperatures will be held down by the rain early this week, and a cool breeze will help hold down the temperature late this week, too.

Rainy weather will last through Wednesday before drying begins on Thursday.
