Scattered showers and storms to start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and storms remain possible through the evening, with a few scattered showers hanging around for overnight into Monday. Temperatures drop into the mid 60′s overnight. Rain chances stick with us for Monday as a cold front will make its way through the area. We’ll warm into the lower 80′s despite cloud cover and rain chances with overnight lows dropping into the low 60′s. Scattered showers stay possible through Wednesday as we get some wrap around moisture. Temperatures drop into the upper 70′s through Thursday with lows in the lower 60′s. High pressure looks to make its way into our area by Friday, leading to a drying trend and warmer temperatures in the lower 80′s, lows in the mid 60′s.

