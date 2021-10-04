Advertisement

State Games of Mississippi boost Lauderdale County economy

Recent studies show the State Games of Mississippi brought in millions of dollars to Lauderdale County.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi happened in June, but a recent study showed the games brought in millions of dollars to Lauderdale County.

The State Games of Mississippi partners with Mississippi State University every 5 years, to study the economic impact the games have on the local community.

The study compiles a list of spectators and athletes. Researching what they spend at hotels, restaurants, shops, on gas, and more.

Its 2016 study showed the games brought in $9.3 million.

In its 2021 study, organizers found the games brought in a record high of $12 million.

Over 5,000 amateur athletes from across Mississippi participated in the games this summer with over 15,000 spectators in attendance.

“We try to add sports each year and we just tweak the ones we have. We do more promotional stuff to get the athletes to come here and really with our volunteers and all the help that we have I think that made the impact go up so much. So, we’re really proud of that. They’re eating in our restaurants and staying in our hotels and shopping in our malls and around, so I mean it’s really good for our city and Lauderdale County,” said State Games of Mississippi Executive Director, Missye Dozier.

Dozier said she looks forward to the impact future State Game events will bring to the community.

