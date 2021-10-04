Upper-level Low will keep showers around for a few days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Aside from morning fog, showers are something to plan for each day through Midweek. An upper-level trough of low pressure is digging into our area, and it will cut-off into a closed low by Tuesday morning. This feature will enhance our chances for showers & storms, and downpours can be expected.

The low will meander over our region through Wednesday, then it’ll drift NE and out of our area by Thursday. Between Today and Wednesday, up to 1″ of rain is possible, but some spots could get a little more (and many areas will get less). Temps will also be unseasonably cool during this time due to clouds & rain cooled air. Highs today will hover near 80 degrees, mainly upper 70s for Tuesday, and highs back to near 80 degrees for Hump Day.

The end of the week brings drier conditions, lots more sunshine, and temps back up to near average with mid 80s. For now, the weekend looks dry! Let’s hope this trend continues. Of course, we’ll keep you posted... stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.