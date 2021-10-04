Will Rogers earns Manning Award Star of the week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was selected as one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week on Monday.

Rogers completed 46 of 59 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 26-22 victory at then 15th-ranked Texas A&M.

The sophomore connected with nine different receivers on the night and his 46 completions were the third-most in a single game in MSU history.

Rogers started the game on fire as he connected on 13 of his first 14 throws including going 7 for 7 on the Bulldogs’ first touchdown drive.

Rogers has thrown three TDs in four of State’s five games this season and currently leads the country with 215 completions and ranks third in yards (1,862) and completion percentage (75.7). He leads the SEC in passing yardage and is the only quarterback in the league with a 400-yard passing performance with three touchdowns and je has accomplished that feat twice.

Rogers shares the Manning Award Star of the Week honor with Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Adrian Martinez (Nebraska), D’Wan Mathis (Temple), Tanner McKee (Stanford), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State).

He is the second Bulldog quarterback to earn the honor joining K.J. Costello following the LSU game last season.

