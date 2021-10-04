A memorial service for Yvonne Pauline Boston McCary, 63, of Butler will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Butler Church of Christ with Mr. Don Green officiating.

Mrs. Yvonne passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born October 10, 1957, in Jackson, Mississippi.

She had such a sweet, loving personality and when you met her you couldn’t help but love her. She is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Karl Douglas McCary; son, Bryan E. Collier (Heather); daughters, Amy L. Webb (Kenny); Tracy L. Hawkins; and Stacy A. Pike (Jacob); grandchildren, Skylar Bryan Hawkins, Cooper Collier, Connor Collier, Nate Pike, and Zabryna Beach; sister, Glena M. Brock; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Boston and Melba Christine Wright Boston; and brothers, Mark Boston, Shannon Boston, and Baby Boy Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

