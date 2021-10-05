1 of 2 suspects arrested in Monday robbery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person has been arrested for armed robbery and Clarke County authorities are now searching for another suspect in the case.

It was around 7:50 Monday evening at the Sunoco gas station in Pachuta on Highway 18 W. when two people walked in with guns.

“Upon our arrival, the clerk was very upset and started telling us what happened. He was able to give us a good description of the vehicle that the suspects were in,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said. “He also advised that the two suspects entered the building armed with long-guns.”

Kemp said they left the store with lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash.

“They left northbound on I-59 in a Chevrolet HHR. It was goldish, tan in color,” Kemp said.

The description of the getaway vehicle was given to surrounding counties. It was spotted in Meridian by a Meridian police officer. Without incident, officers were able to make a traffic stop and take the driver into custody.

Jacoby Cortez Hersey, 31, has been charged with armed robbery.

“No firearms were found in the vehicle. We believe the second individual ditched those firearms when he exited the vehicle,” Kemp said.

The second suspect hasn’t been found. It’s believed to be a man with a droopy left eye that’s possibly in the city of Meridian.

“At the time, he was wearing a black shirt with a white diagram on the shirt itself. He does have a droopy left eye,” Kemp said. “We do know that and it was a pretty good description. We believe they were in the store earlier that day and possibly casing it.”

If you have information about this crime call police.

