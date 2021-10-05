6-year-old shot at Newton Elementary returns home

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A six-year-old boy who was shot at Newton Elementary Thursday is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Tylin underwent surgery over the weekend. Surgeons put a rod in his femur because his leg was shattered. Tylin will have a second surgery to repair his leg next year. Little Tylin Parker is doing well but he does have a long road ahead of him.

Six-year-old Tylin Parker could have been killed.

“I could smell, smell how the gunshot. I could actually smell it,” said Tylin Evans.

The six-year-old boy was shot in the leg Thursday at newton elementary while he waited for his father to pick him up.

It happened fast and it was frightening. Tylin remembers seeing another student pull out a gun.

“It was silver, and the trigger was black and all down where you reload, that was all black too. It had bullets in it, so I went to go tell the teacher and he shot me. I was laying on the floor cops were on their way ambulance was on their way, and they had to take me on a helicopter to get to the hospital,” said Tylin.

Tylin’s mother, Antoinette Evans said her husband was there when the campus went on lockdown. It was a moment she’ll never forget.

“He had no idea what was going on he told me, called me if I could find out what was going on at the school. The schools are on lockdown. We had no idea that it was our child. As a mother I was very emotional I was angry. You know it was a lot going through my head at that time,” said Tylin’s mother, Antoinette Evans.

Evans said the school district and the Newton Police Department still haven’t given her any details about the case. Evans said it’s frustrating and disappointing. She said she’s not letting her children go back to school.

“I don’t feel that it’s safe. I don’t feel you know because I feel that the school system failed my child, and it could have been anyone else’s child. I feel negligence was involved,” said Evans.

Police said Tylin was shot by another student.

Police said that the student had a gun in his backpack, and it accidentally went off.

The school district only allows clear backpacks on campus.

Evans said additional safety measures need to be put in place.

“I want to fight for metal detectors to be put in schools not only newton schools but also other schools because we see this a lot on the news, school shootings. It could be avoided if we would just get metal detectors. If we would just pay attention to the kids. If the teachers would just pay attention,” said Evans.

Tylin and his mother thank God for watching over him.

“He got his hand on your leg,” said Evans.

“He held on tight he won’t let go,” said Tylin.

Newscenter 11 reached out to Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick for an update on the case. The chief told us quote “it’s still an ongoing investigation.”

We also reached out to Newton City Schools Superintendent, Glenda Nickson for an interview about this important investigation.

The district said she might be able to talk to us later this week.

