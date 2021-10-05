Charles Edward Hartfield, age 71 of Clermont, GA formerly of Meridian, Mississippi entered heaven Tuesday October 5, 2021 at the Bell Minor Nursing Home.

Charles was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Charles Edward & Annie Howard Hartfield. He retired as a technology officer for Deweese Enterprises, and he previously worked for Peavy Electronics, IBM and the Fire departments of Hattiesburg & Picayure, Mississippi. He attended Concord Baptist Church in Clermont and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Evon Baggett Hartfield; sisters, Jeanette, Marie & Vera.

Left to cherish his memory, son, Thomas (Rebecca) Hartfield; brother, Michael Hartfield; grandchildren, Andrew, Bethany & Grace Hartfield.

Memorial services to celebrate Charles will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday October 11, 2021 at the Chapel of Ward’s Funeral Home with Rev. Don Ormsbee officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday October 11, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the Morris K. Udall Center of Excellence for Parkinson’s Disease, 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30322.

Please share online condolences with the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles Edward Hartfield.

Ward’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville. “A Family Funeral Home”

--

Ward’s Funeral Home

758 Main Street S.W.

Gainesville, GA 30501

Office-770-534-5351

Fax-770-287-1255

www.wardsfh.com