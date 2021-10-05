City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2021

Robbery

At 8:42 PM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his car was stolen, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:02 AM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:21 AM on October 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:50 PM on October 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 4:10 PM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:38 PM on October 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:50 PM on October 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:16 AM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:31 PM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:31 PM on October 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:13 AM on October 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:32 AM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 52ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:43 PM on October 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Willow Ridge Drive. One building and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:04 AM on October 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue. One animal was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.