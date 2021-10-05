City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DAVION D WILLIAMS
|1994
|2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOSEPH SMITH
|1989
|616 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOHNNY J DUNNIGAN
|1964
|2112 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JUAN R GUERRERO
|1988
|1255 JEFFERSON RD LOT 4 DEMOPOLIS, AL
|DUI
|DERRICK MCSHAN
|1976
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT E2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AIKIEV S GRIFFIN
|1994
|1418 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|ROBERT E WALLACE JR
|1998
|10287 E TELEPHONE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|LARRY HOOKER
|1958
|2215 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|CARLOS D SMITH
|1988
|4028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|TINA DARLING
|1979
|2636 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|DEMARCUS M RUSH
|1996
|2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DANEESHA S HUMPHREY
|1999
|200 23RD ST APT 94 MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|DORLISEYA ROBERTS
|2001
|2021 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|TOMMY L ROBINSON JR
|1993
|1304 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 1, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:42 PM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his car was stolen, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:02 AM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:21 AM on October 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:50 PM on October 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 4:10 PM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:38 PM on October 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:50 PM on October 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:16 AM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:31 PM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:31 PM on October 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:13 AM on October 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:32 AM on October 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 52ndAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:43 PM on October 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Willow Ridge Drive. One building and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:04 AM on October 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue. One animal was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.