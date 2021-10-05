Fire prevention week gives reminder to practice fire safety

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Fire Prevention Association recognizes Fire Prevention Week from October 3rd-9th.

The state of Mississippi has seen 58 deaths from house fires so far in 2021. There were no working smoke detectors in 34 of those deaths. Even if you do have smoke detectors installed, it’s important to make sure they’re installed correctly.

“They should be in every bedroom and you should not put them in places like your utility room or in your kitchen because you get a lot of nuisance alarms from them and therefore, people have a tendency to take them down. They should be inside, they should be mounted within 8 to 10 inches of the roof, and it’s something that should be tested,” said Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.

Emergency management leadership stressed that just having a smoke detector isn’t enough. They’re urging people to take this week to come up with an escape plan in the event of a fire and to practice it until its second nature, said Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett.

“We want to know how to get out of our homes. Yes, we live in our homes and we know what our home’s layout is, but during this particular week we want people to practice getting out of their home. Turn the lights off, put a blindfold on, set your kids down on their knees and say crawl to the front door. It’s those little things that are hard for people to do because they’re used to walking through their home and not crawling through their home in a fire.”

For more information on fire prevention and smoke detector installation, please call your local fire department.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.