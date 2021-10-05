Advertisement

Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - In an effort to make lunch feel like a feast, Grey Poupon is selling a limited-edition white wine.

According to Kraft Heinz, La Moutarde Vin is the first-ever white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds.

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics. Kraft Heinz says it’s a celebration of the white wine used in the Grey Poupon Dijon recipe.

They say it’s a way to spice up any lunch and is a perfect pairing with sandwiches or charcuterie boards.

“Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again. That’s why we crafted the concept of a limited-edition white wine that’s perfect for those who want to take back lunch and make every meal an opportunity to treat yourself,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz.

La Moutarde Vin costs $30 for a standard bottle that comes with a jar of Grey Poupon.

