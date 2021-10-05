Meridian Symphony Season launches 61st season Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 61st season Sunday at the MSU Riley Center with a matinee performance.

The Symphony Series will offer a wide variety of events, including expanded family and educational programming focusing on the community. The new Salon Series will bring four unique events to different settings celebrating this area’s various arts and cultural assets.

”There really is something for everyone this season and that was quite on purpose,” said Carra Purvis, Executive Director of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra. “We wanted to make sure that when people look at the symphony that there is something that they gravitate to and that they can find something to peak their interest. We have the All American afternoon which focuses on American composers. Copeland, Gershwin. Those types of composers that everybody knows and can celebrate and we also have movie music.”

There’s also a limited amount of tickets remaining to have lunch before the performance with Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand of Meridian. You can call the Symphony office for more information.

