Advertisement

More storms today, and there’s a low risk for isolated severe weather

Low risk for severe storms today
Low risk for severe storms today(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level low pressure is closed-off over our region, and it’s enhancing our chances for rain. Unsettled weather can be expected for today with showers & storms expected, and the greatest coverage of rain will be this afternoon & evening. So, make sure to carry the umbrella before going outside. Downpours can be expected, and a quick .50″ of rain could fall if stuck under a slow moving cell. Unfortunately, there’s a small chance for isolated severe storms. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats, but have ways of getting severe weather alerts today (hopefully, you have already downloaded the WTOK Weather App). Highs will hover near 80 degrees.

The upper-level low will begin to move away on Wednesday, and rain chances will go down as a result. There will still be some isolated showers for Hump Day, but rain-free conditions move in by Thursday. Get ready for some nice outdoor days by the end of the week, including the weekend! Highs will be seasonable with mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Queen City deals held its grand opening Friday but hundreds of people are still walking through...
New Meridian business draws in hundreds of people with daily sales
A six-year-old boy who was shot at Newton Elementary Thursday is out of the hospital and...
6-year-old shot at Newton Elementary returns home

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 5th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 5th, 2021
Weather - October 4, 2021
Weather - October 4, 2021
More rain will fall on Tuesday, and it can fall heavily at times.
On-and-off rain likely through Tuesday
Upper low will bring showers
Upper-level Low will keep showers around for a few days