More storms today, and there’s a low risk for isolated severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level low pressure is closed-off over our region, and it’s enhancing our chances for rain. Unsettled weather can be expected for today with showers & storms expected, and the greatest coverage of rain will be this afternoon & evening. So, make sure to carry the umbrella before going outside. Downpours can be expected, and a quick .50″ of rain could fall if stuck under a slow moving cell. Unfortunately, there’s a small chance for isolated severe storms. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats, but have ways of getting severe weather alerts today (hopefully, you have already downloaded the WTOK Weather App). Highs will hover near 80 degrees.

The upper-level low will begin to move away on Wednesday, and rain chances will go down as a result. There will still be some isolated showers for Hump Day, but rain-free conditions move in by Thursday. Get ready for some nice outdoor days by the end of the week, including the weekend! Highs will be seasonable with mid 80s.

