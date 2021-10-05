Advertisement

Robbery in Pachuta, one suspect in custody

Sunoco in Pachuta, MS.
Sunoco in Pachuta, MS.(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Sunoco in Pachuta in Clarke county was robbed Monday night.

The suspect’s car was pulled over in Lauderdale County, but only one man was in the car at the time.

Two men with firearms entered the store around 7:50 p.m., according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp.

They took off with an unknown amount of money in a tan Chevy HHR, which was the car pulled over according to Kemp.

We will have more details as they become available to us.

