Graveside Services for Infant Sa’nya Blanks will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Little Zion Cemetery, Stonewall with Pastor Rosie Bumpers officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Infant Sa’nya Blanks of Quitman, who passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Rush Hospital, Meridian. Visitation: None.

