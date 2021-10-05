Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Choctaw County Tigers football

By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER, AL. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County Tigers football team.

The Tigers won their first homecoming game in 10 years on Friday against A.L. Johnson 54-0. The Tigers are led by former NFL Buffalo Bills player Kendrick Office.

Congratulations to the Tigers for being our Total Pain Care team of the week!

