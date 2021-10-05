Total Pain Care team of the week: Choctaw County Tigers football

BUTLER, AL. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County Tigers football team.

The Tigers won their first homecoming game in 10 years on Friday against A.L. Johnson 54-0. The Tigers are led by former NFL Buffalo Bills player Kendrick Office.

Congratulations to the Tigers for being our Total Pain Care team of the week!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.