Anderson Regional Health System presents first ever DAISY Nurse of the Year Award

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Each month, Anderson Regional Health System recognizes a nurse of the month who has gone about and beyond the call of duty with the prestigious “DAISY” award, an international recognition for nurses.

Today, Anderson honored those 12 and named Melissa Wright Cobb as the first DAISY award winner for the nurse of the year. Melissa is a nurse in the critical care unit and says nurses have been challenged to their limits during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been an issue,” said Melissa. “There are times where you need things and you’re in the room and you have to have help with people going to get your items that you need to bring back to you as well as them taking care of their own patients in the meantime.”

“The amount of ministry these nurses have done to make the difference in these patient’s lives, whether it’s good outcomes or bad outcomes, they’ve been there,” said Betty Cryer, Vice President of Nurses at Anderson. “They’ve often have served as families right there to the end. They are truly, truly angels.”

The nurses were recognized in a ceremony and reception Wednesday afternoon on the main Anderson campus.

