Bernard Blackwell Classic rosters’ revealed

The Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic logo.
The Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic logo.(Mississippi Association of Coaches)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star football game has released the roster of players that will represent the teams.

The game itself is right around the corner on December 18th, but when Kickoff commences, we will see familiar faces on the field.

On the North roster, Eli Anderson, Ja’Naylon Dupree, and Maxton Woodward will represent Neshoba Central. Logan Johnson also made the roster and he represents West Lauderdale.

Meridian’s own Jonathan Vaughn will be representing the south team along with Cameron Pascal from union, Heaven Coleman from Kemper County, and Colin Crowder from Newton County. When Vaughn found out he made the team, he was surprised.

“I was really excited,” Vaughn said. “You know coaches told me and it was big surprise. It just proves hard work pays off and I want to represent this city, my teammates, and my coaches,” he said.

For the full rosters, you can visit the Mississippi Association of Coaches website.

The game is scheduled on Saturday. December 18th at 11:30 am at Gulfport High School.

