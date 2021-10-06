Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JADAISHA S TUBBS1995502 C ST MERIDIAN, MSRECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
RODRIQUS R LEE19901516 13TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MS
RONALD EVANS19871713 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSLITTLERING
TATYANA J COLE20014258 BUTTS RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 5, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:35 PM on October 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:21 PM on October 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thStreet. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Jacoby Cortez Hersey, 31, charged with armed robbery
1 of 2 suspects arrested in Monday robbery
Sunoco in Pachuta, MS.
Robbery in Pachuta, one suspect in custody
A six-year-old boy who was shot at Newton Elementary Thursday is out of the hospital and...
6-year-old shot at Newton Elementary returns home
Grades will only be based on what the student knows and not include outside factors like...
Middle school eliminates ‘F’ from grading scale to encourage learning, not failure
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2021
Jacoby Cortez Hersey, 31, charged with armed robbery
1 of 2 suspects arrested in Monday robbery
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report October 5, 2021
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2021