City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:35 PM on October 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:21 PM on October 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thStreet. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.