City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2021
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JADAISHA S TUBBS
|1995
|502 C ST MERIDIAN, MS
|RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
|RODRIQUS R LEE
|1990
|1516 13TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MS
|RONALD EVANS
|1987
|1713 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|LITTLERING
|TATYANA J COLE
|2001
|4258 BUTTS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 5, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:35 PM on October 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:21 PM on October 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thStreet. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.