City uncertain when ‘collapse zone’ downtown will re-open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drivers in Meridian are running into many street closures downtown. The city isn’t certain when one street closure in the African American district will re-open.

A street on 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th street has been closed for two weeks.

The city was notified the old hotel building in the African American district could potentially fall.

The city said for safety measures they had to close the street and surrounding businesses because the building could collapse at any moment.

Community Development Director, Craig Hitt said they are assisting landowners with securing their properties and with appropriate documents needed to take down the building.

“They are in charge of their properties because it is private property and it’s not something the city can move in and take any action on so it is, unfortunately, going to be a lengthy process just because of the steps they have to go through but because of the safety hazards the street will continue to be closed,” said Hitt.

“This building. The E.F Yung Hotel was an African American Hotel. When people came to town, important people entertainers, the Young Hotel was the place to go. This building played a very significant, important part of downtown Meridian and oh wow I just wish there was some way that it could be preserved,” said Meridian local, Jimmy Ward Sr.

Hitt asks that drivers stay patient as they make progress on much-needed areas in the city.

