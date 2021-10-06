College classes now offered at NAS Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Classes with Upper Iowa University are now offered on board Naval Air Station Meridian.

Commander J.P. Falardeau has been working alongside other leaders at the base for years to make this happen.

“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of an education to setting yourself up for success, whether that’s in the military or after your military service. Putting that on their resume can mean a lot to what’s available to them in terms of employment later on and strengthening their resume for advancement within the military,” said CDR Falardeau.

The university has been military friendly since 2014 and is on eight military bases across the globe.

UIU President Bill Duffy made a visit to NAS Meridian today to see how classes have been going the last few weeks.

Duffy has a military background, so this role has been a personal one for him.

“The best thing that we have about education is you’re serving the community and you’re making a positive difference. I’ve always felt the same way about serving in the military. You’re supporting a community. You’re helping people. You’re making a positive difference in life,” said Duffy.

The classes are offered to active and retired members of the military, and they are also offered to military family members and civilians who have access to the base.

“I joined to go to college but never got the opportunity due to deployments and such. I’m glad I got this opportunity. It literally showed up at my front door,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Nilson Flores who was the first student to enroll in the university.

Programs offered include:

BS Supply Chain Management

BS Business Administration with Accounting

MBA General Business

MBA with Accounting

Variety of Associate, Bachelor, and Master degrees online and through the correspondence self-paced program

For more information on the university, visit their website www.uiu.edu.

For more information on the branch at NAS Meridian, email Elizabeth Harmon Threatt at meridian@uiu.edu or call 601-679-8898.

