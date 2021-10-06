Drier weather moves in for the end of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The upper-level closed low that has sat over our region for the past day or so begins to move away today. It’ll still be close enough to keep hit & miss showers and storms in the forecast this afternoon/evening, but the rain machine cuts off to end the week. Not everyone will get wet today, but if you catch a storm....expect some downpours. The best coverage of rain will be for areas near the MS/AL border, and our Alabama counties could encounter some isolated severe storms. Highs will reach the seasonable low-mid 80s.

Only a stray PM storm is possible for Thursday, then we get enjoy a series of dry days starting Friday. So, high school football weather looks great! Also, if you plan to head to the State Fair anytime after today... rain will be hard to find. Nice weekend weather is expected with lots of sun and highs in the mid 80s.

Early next week, isolated rain chances sneak back into the forecast.

