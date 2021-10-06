ECCC soccer hosts “Friday Fan Night”

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams will host a “Friday Fan Night,” Friday, Oct. 8th.

ECCC women’s soccer team will host cross division rival, Meridian Community College, at 5 p.m. and the men’s team will host MCC at 7 p.m. Both matches will be at Bailey Stadium.

Fans from 5-18 who wear soccer jerseys will recieve entry into the matches for free.

The Lady Warriors are currently 6-3 on the season and are in fourth place in division standings. They also rank No. 12 nationally.

ECCC’s men’s team is 1-8 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.