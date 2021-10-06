“God first, politics second”: W.J. Coleman runs for Mississippi Senate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are four weeks left until the District 32 special elections. With nine candidates in the running for the senate seat, voters have many options to consider when heading to the polls.

W.J. Coleman is from Louisville Mississippi. He has been in ministry for over 30 years.

He is the founder and CEO of Coleman & Coleman Associates, LLC. and Kingdom Foundation Ministries.

“I believe in helping the needy. The bible said employ while being with us. But for those who are trying, we must stand up for those who want to be better, who want to be productive, who want to be true quality citizens and give instead of take, “said Coleman.

Coleman said improving education, providing quality jobs and criminal justice reform will be his focus as a senator.

“One of the best ways I think of resolving crime. One is that the community the churches need to be more accountable, the leadership needs to be more accountable. People need to reclaim their communities back and demand it back and become unified and work with law enforcement to ensure their communities are better, that their safe for all persons,” said Coleman.

Coleman’s slogan is “God first, politics second.”

He said he will be holding not only himself but other leaders accountable when serving Mississippians.

“Giving the people quality leadership, being accountable for their money. Knowing that I am the servant to go there serving the people. As Christians, we are servants, as elected officials we are servants. Some people get it twisted, confused in some kind of way. But I want to be there for all the people and for them to know that they finally have a real voice for them. Regardless of their status, their race or how they’ve been reared but for all Mississippians,” said Coleman.

Coleman said he has been out in the community bringing churches together to understand the needs of the people in all four counties.

Candidates running for the District 32 seat along with Coleman are Rod Hickman, Stan Copeland, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Kim Houston, Keith Jackson, and Bradley Joseph Sudduth.

The special election will be held on November 2nd.

