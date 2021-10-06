Advertisement

Jimmy Copeland named new board member for Meridian Airport Authority

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council unanimously approved Mayor Jimmie Smith’s appointment of Jimmy Copeland, as a board member for the Meridian Airport Authority at its meeting Tuesday.

Copeland is a local business owner and will be part of the five-member board. He will start his new role immediately.

He’s replacing 5-year member Angela Turner whose term ended in May.

Copeland said he’s excited to be part of the growth happening at the Meridian Airport.

“The city of Meridian is poised for growth and the regional airport is part of that growth and we have to be set for success. We need to keep the carriers that we have. We need to make sure we’re available for the military and they’re also doing a great partnership with Meridian Community College and what’s going on in that area. So, the Meridian Regional Airport Authority is where it needs to be and is headed for an even greater capacity,” said Copeland.

“He’s a good corporate citizen and he’s knowledgeable. I mean did you hear what some of his experiences were. Like in the military and all that. So he has a good idea of what the airport authority is all about. I’m just thrilled he’s serving, " said Mayor Jimmie Smith.

The Meridian Airport Authority’s next board meeting will be held on October 12th.

