Lady Warriors drop one spot in national rankings

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The ECCC women’s soccer team drops one spot in the latest NJCAA rankings after a bye week.

The Lady Warriors were recently ranked No.12 and have now dropped to No. 13 in the rankings.

The @ECCC_WSOCCER team slips one spot in the latest NJCAA national poll after a week of no matches, but has an opportunity to climb again with big matches against Co-Lin and Meridian this week!#WarriorStrong pic.twitter.com/lDeQG5vAut — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) October 4, 2021

ECCC is currently 6-3 on the season and has a chance to move up in the rankings if they are able to win in their games this week. They are off to a strong start after a 7-0 win over Co-Lin on Tuesday.

They will host Meridian Community College at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, in their “Friday Fan Night.”

