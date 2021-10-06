Advertisement

Lady Warriors drop one spot in national rankings

ECCC drops to No. 13 in NJCAA rankings.
ECCC drops to No. 13 in NJCAA rankings.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The ECCC women’s soccer team drops one spot in the latest NJCAA rankings after a bye week.

The Lady Warriors were recently ranked No.12 and have now dropped to No. 13 in the rankings.

ECCC is currently 6-3 on the season and has a chance to move up in the rankings if they are able to win in their games this week. They are off to a strong start after a 7-0 win over Co-Lin on Tuesday.

They will host Meridian Community College at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, in their “Friday Fan Night.”

