Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game rosters’ revealed

The best high school football seniors from Mississippi and Alabama will face off Saturday at The Rock.(Mississippi Association of Coaches)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi - Alabama 2021 All Star football rosters were revealed on Wednesday.

Neshoba central will be represented in this game and Jaharon Griffin will have the honors. Running back Kenyon Clay of Union made the roster as well.

To see the full roster of the Mississippi team and the Alabama team, go to the Mississippi Association of Coaches website.

The game will be played on Saturday, December 11th at the University of Southern Mississippi at noon. All scheduled dates, times and locations are subject to change due to COVID-19. In terms of COVID-19 guidelines, the Mississippi/Alabama Football All-Stars will report to practice on Tuesday, December 8 and two COVID-19 tests will be required prior to departure.

