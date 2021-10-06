Funeral services for Mrs. Fair H. Turnipseed will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Blackwater Baptist Church with the Reverends Jack Kern and Gary Rivers officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Turnipseed, 97, of the Blackwater Community, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at The Mississippi Care Center in DeKalb.

Mrs. Fair was the oldest living member of Blackwater Baptist Church where she faithfully attended and worshiped with her family as long as she was able to attend. She enjoyed caring for and providing for her family. She was affectionately known as “Mamaw” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved and adored. Mrs. Fair loved to go out to eat with her family when she was able, she was also an avid reader in her spare time.

Mrs. Fair is survived by her two children Kathy McCarty (Gene) and Al Turnipseed (Donna). Grandchildren Tommie McCarty, and Mindi Singley (Kyle). Great-grandchildren Addi Singley and Rett Singley. Her nephew James Hudnall and niece Gloria Hudnall Ingram, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Turnipseed is preceded in death by her husband Marion Turnipseed; as well as her parents Harry and Ellie Hudnall. Siblings Sybil Blount, Catherine Davis, A.C. Hudnall, and Matt Henry Hudnall.

The Turnipseed family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Blackwater Cemetery Association, at 2784 Hwy 39 N. Daleville, MS 39326 in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Gene McCarty, Tommie McCarty, Kyle Singley, James Hudnall, C.P. Mosby, and Billy Holloway.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Turnipseed family will receive guests from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Blackwater Baptist Church prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721