Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween

Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.
Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.(jupiterimages // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

This year, they’ve partnered with Reese’s brand to guarantee more treats than tricks.

The site says to put the candy icon next to your home if you plan to hand out treats. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

If you’re doing both, select the ghost icon.

