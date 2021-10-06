Advertisement

Person of interest speaks with investigators following homicide

Police investigate recent homicide.
Police investigate recent homicide.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County say a person of interest in a recent homicide has finally met with investigators.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said they wanted to speak with the man about the suspicious death of Denisha Knight. Knight was found dead inside of a home on Sandflat Rd. last Thursday night.

Calhoun confirms that the person of interest was involved in a romantic relationship with Knight.

“Within the last day and a half, he came to our offices. We have talked with him and we are in the process of waiting for some information to come back to us. Investigators are putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” Calhoun explained.

On the same night as the homicide, a car crashed into a home on Murphy Rd. Authorities say that car belonged to the victim’s parents.

“We are still waiting on the crime lab to provide us preliminary findings. Based on that, it will put another piece of the puzzle in this investigation forward for us. We will continue to work this until we are at a point where we believe we can make an arrest,” Calhoun said.

