Raiders dominate in game one of the postseason against Oak Forest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders beat the Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets 7-0 at home in game one of postseason play.

Lamar has been dominant all season, finishing the year 11-5 and being crowned District champions for the third year in a row. Tuesday’s game against the Yellow Jackets was no different.

The game was in danger of having severe weather conditions, but it turned out to be great weather in Meridian to play soccer in and the Raiders took advantage of it. Lamar was in total control the entire game as in a blink of an eye they were up 2-0.

The game ended up finishing with a shutout victory for the Raiders and they are now 1-0 in postseason games for this season.

“I feel good about it. I think that was a good performance,” said Lamar head coach Gretchen MacDonald. “We came out hard and strong, I’m really proud of the girls, especially for the effort all the way across. I think it was a good first game,” MacDonald said. “I think a lot of people stepped up and this was probably the best game probably three or four kids play all season. That was really nice to see some kids in some different roles, and take advantage of that and work really hard and they’ve waited for these opportunities and then they had them and they really did a wonderful job,” she said.

The lady Warriors will host the winner of Madison St Joe and Brookhaven Academy on Thursday.

