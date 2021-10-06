Advertisement

This week’s Wednesday Weather Whys topic: Tropical Activity

Aug-Oct tends to have peak tropical activity
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Every Wednesday at 9:30AM on the WTOK Facebook page, Storm Team 11 Meteorologist Deitra Mckenzie answers the “why” to your weather questions. This week, she explained why August - October has peak tropical cyclone activity. Deitra says it has a lot to do with the hottest water temps and the most supportive wind patterns often being in-sync during that time-frame.

She explained how it takes time for the water to warm because it can hold more heat. That’s why water temps are hotter by September compared to June. Then, she explained “wind shear” and how it’s typically favorable for tropical systems to develop by late summer and early fall.

Deitra says mid October usually begins the trend of less tropical activity as waters start to cool and upper-level winds become less supportive. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th, and it’s rare to have tropical development during the winter.

