ADPH to give COVID-19 update Friday 11 a.m.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 crisis
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 crisis
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to update the public Friday on the latest efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be joined by other members of ADPH to discuss the state’s mitigation efforts against COVID-19. It is expected Harris will also give the latest updates on the state’s vaccination rate, hospitalizations and deaths.

As of this week, more people have died from COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020 despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines. According to ADPH, the delta variant can be attributed to the increase in deaths.

On a more positive note, there has been a decrease in hospitalization numbers and cases.

